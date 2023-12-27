Swvl Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

Positive Operating Cash Flow and Net Profit in H1 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a technology provider for enterprise and government mobility solutions with a global footprint, has proudly announced a significant milestone in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year 2023. The Company has achieved positive operating cash flow and net profits, which it believes demonstrates the successful completion of the portfolio optimization program initiated last year, off the back of the global economic and capital markets environment at the time. Swvl aims to maintain and further boost profitability while resuming its enhanced strategic expansions to high revenue markets.



Key highlights from Swvl's H1 2023 financial report include:

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash inflows of $2.2 million in H1 2023, compared to operating outflows of $76.8 million in H1 2022.

Operating cash inflows of $2.2 million in H1 2023, compared to operating outflows of $76.8 million in H1 2022. Gross Profit: Gross profit of $1.8 million in H1 2023, compared to gross loss of $2.7 million in H1 2022.

Gross profit of $1.8 million in H1 2023, compared to gross loss of $2.7 million in H1 2022. Operating Profit: Operating profit of $13.4 million in H1 2023, compared to operating loss of $56.0 million in H1 2022.

Operating profit of $13.4 million in H1 2023, compared to operating loss of $56.0 million in H1 2022. Net Profit: Net profit of $2.1 million in 2023, compared to net loss of $161.6 million in H1 2022.

Net profit of $2.1 million in 2023, compared to net loss of $161.6 million in H1 2022. Total Equity: Total equity book value of $5.0 million as of 30 June 2023, compared to total equity of $2.6 million as of 31 December 2022 (total deficit of $24.5 million as of 30 June 2022).



This achievement underscores the Company's commitment to financial stability, operational efficiency, and profitable growth initiatives implemented throughout the fiscal year. The successful transformation to positive cashflow and profitability is pivotal for Swvl’s enhanced strategic expansions to high revenue markets.

Please refer to appendix A below for the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Mostafa Kandil, CEO of Swvl, said, "I’m proud of the Swvl team and how we managed this transformation in only a few months, despite the macroeconomic downturn, achieving all the objectives set in our portfolio optimization strategy. I believe that Swvl is now creating significant value for its shareholders and is positioned for profitable growth and enhanced expansions in high revenue markets."

Post June 30, 2023, Swvl continued to make strides to further solidify its financial position. The Company completed an all-cash sale of one of its subsidiaries Urbvan, which represented approximately 7% of Swvl’s IFRS revenues as of December 31, 2022 for gross proceeds of $12 million after acquiring the business in an all-share deal.

Swvl remains focused on sustaining this positive momentum, further strengthening its financial position, and continuing to deliver enhanced value to its stakeholders in the future of mobility landscape.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global technology provider for enterprise and government mobility solutions. The company’s platform provides alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl’s parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and access to high-quality private buses and vans.

For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.Swvl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to future events. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events and other statements that are not historical facts. For example, Swvl is using forward looking statements when it discusses its belief that its financial results represent the successful completion of the portfolio optimization program initiated last year, off the back of the global economic and capital markets environment at the time, that it aims to maintain and further boost profitability while resuming its enhanced strategic expansions to high revenue markets, and the belief that it is now creating significant value for its shareholders and is positioned for profitable growth and enhanced expansions in high revenue markets. These statements are based on the current expectations of Swvl’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Swvl. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Swvl’s business, and actual results may differ materially. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Swvl’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Swvl anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause Swvl’s assessments and projections to change. However, while Swvl may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Swvl specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Swvl’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Swvl undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and in subsequent SEC filings.

Contact

Investor.relations@Swvl.com

Appendix A

Condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position – As of 30 June 2023

(All amounts are shown in USD unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

At 30 June

2023 (Audited)

At 31

December 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 872,685 1,270,838 Intangible assets 179,480 10,534,278 Right-of-use assets 587,109 815,646 Sublease receivables 215,491 553,029 Deferred tax assets 9,408,649 18,708,988 11,263,414 31,882,779 Current assets Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,584,667 3,298,377 Trade and other receivables 5,952,470 14,815,432 Sublease receivables 841,974 648,523 Cash and cash equivalents 376,768 1,538,347 9,755,879 20,300,679 Assets classified as held for sale 13,633,830 5,279,098 Total assets 34,653,123 57,462,556 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 16,955 13,903 Share premium 345,942,255 343,435,529 Employee share scheme reserve 387,468 773,666 Foreign currency translation reserve (11,500,743 ) (4,347,257 ) Reserve of disposal groups classified as held for sale 3,715,263 (492,474 ) Accumulated deficit (330,485,312 ) (332,562,780 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company 8,075,886 6,820,587 Non-controlling interests (3,039,317 ) (4,191,394 ) Total equity 5,036,569 2,629,193 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Provision for employees’ end of service benefits - 267,751 Derivative warrant liabilities 1,317,091 1,317,091 Deferred purchase price 70,168 194,093 Lease liabilities 1,393,484 1,592,111 2,780,743 3,371,046 Current liabilities Deferred purchase price 988,038 7,425,488 Accounts payable, accruals and other payables 14,917,098 33,418,502 Current tax liabilities 472,101 1,027,404 Due to related party 556,000 - Loans from a related party 139,985 - Lease liabilities 596,361 751,015 17,669,583 42,622,409 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 9,166,228 8,839,908 Total liabilities 29,616,554 54,833,363 Total equity and liabilities 34,653,123 57,462,556



Appendix A (continued)

Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive profit or loss - For the period ended 30 June 2023

(All amounts are shown in USD unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

2023 (Unaudited)

2022 Continuing operations Revenue 11,116,013 21,671,391 Cost of sales (9,352,628 ) (24,409,896 ) Gross income/(loss) 1,763,385 (2,738,505 ) General and administrative expenses (2,786,562 ) (40,163,103 ) Selling and marketing costs (19,967 ) (11,165,925 ) Other expenses (2,305,274 ) (1,906,995 ) Other income 16,767,714 4,649 Operating profit/(loss) 13,419,296 (55,969,879 ) Change in fair value of financial liabilities 149,430 62,324,575 Recapitalization cost - (139,609,424 ) Impairment of financial assets - (10,000,890 ) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 967,310 - Write-down of assets held for sale (10,889,775 ) - Finance income 4,834 77,735 Finance cost (61,810 ) (3,474,108 ) Profit/(loss) before tax from continuing operations 3,589,285 (146,651,991 ) Income tax benefit - 672,857 Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing operations 3,589,285 (145,979,134 ) Discontinued operations Loss for the period/year from discontinued operations (1,511,817 ) (15,640,435 ) Profit/(loss) for the period 2,077,468 (161,619,569 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company 2,077,468 (159,738,379 ) Non-controlling interests - (1,881,190 ) 2,077,468 (161,619,569 ) Profit/(loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company Basic 0.32 (1.50 ) Diluted 0.25 (1.50 ) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax (2,945,749 ) (1,588,579 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period (868,281 ) (163,208,148 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company (868,281 ) (161,326,958 ) Non-controlling interests - (1,881,190 ) (868,281 ) (163,208,148 )

Appendix A (continued)



