COMPLETE LIST OF 2024 ROSE PARADE PERFORMANCES

Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is thrilled to celebrate the highly anticipated Parade Performances of the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, January 1, 2024. Get ready for an exhilarating start to the new year as more than half a million spectators line Colorado Blvd. and millions worldwide witness the iconic New Year’s Day parade. Brace yourself for excitement as artists, performers, and athletes take center stage for a global audience.

2024 ROSE PARADE OPENING SPECTACULAR PRESENTED BY HONDA

Performers: David Archuleta, Rush Davis, Cassadee Pope, Michelle Williams

An innovative, vibrant twist for the Rose Parade, showcasing not just one or two, but three recording artists representing diverse backgrounds and musical genres. The first artist featured is David Archuleta who draws in the audience with his astounding vocal range performing inside a seemingly infinite tunnel of roses as the performance transfers over to Cassadee Pope, who is leading a rock and roll carpool karaoke moment inside a car full of dancers! The energy transfers over to the iconic Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, who is performing in what looks like the center of a giant rose, with dancers surrounding her with large flower petal fans creating a Busby Berkeley homage while the DJ, Rush Davis, takes the performance into a full street party with acrobatic trickers exploding to life around him.

MID-PARADE PERFORMANCE PRESENTED BY VISIT LAUDERDALE

Performer: Alexander Star

The Visit Lauderdale performance explodes to life with a colorful tribute to the South Florida vacation destination. Up-and-coming artist and Ft. Lauderdale native Alexander Star headlines this performance with an original anthem, “Laudy Dayo,” celebrating all that is Ft. Lauderdale. Accompanied by dancers performing high energy choreography, Star’s exciting and contemporary celebration of everything South Florida is not to be missed.

MID-PARADE PERFORMANCE PRESENTED BY EXPLORE LOUISIANA

Performers: Sean Ardoin, James Burton, Amanda Shaw

Come on down to Louisiana! Exploding onto the street with this larger-than-life glimpse into the spectacle that is Mardi Gras, Explore Louisiana hosts one of the largest performances in the Parade. Featuring three local celebrity artists from around Louisiana—Amanda Shaw playing the fiddle, iconic Elvis-band member James Burton playing guitar and Zydeco legend Sean Ardoin singing and playing the accordion—this performance is supported by an impressive cast of colorful characters.

MID-PARADE PERFORMANCE PRESENTED BY ENJOY ILLINOIS

Performers: Straight No Chaser

In an homage to U.S. Route 66, connecting Chicago to Santa Monica, this performance highlights several connections the Midwest & West Coast states have with one another. In a unique musical approach, the world-renowned a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser headlines this performance with nothing but their voices, celebrating everything Blues Brothers, synonymous with Chicago!

ROSE PARADE GRAND FINALE PRESENTED BY MANSION ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Performer: Jordin Sparks

The 2024 Grand Finale highlights the connection between the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game® with an all-in sports-themed performance that is an homage to the world of college football. Headlined by Jordin Sparks performing a three-song medley, this performance takes on a sonic journey—from “Stadiums,” a bass-thumping homage to stadium sports, to her celebratory duet, “Celebrate,” which is the perfect New Year’s Day anthem, and closing with “No Air” an iconic and hopeful ballad to carry us into 2024.

WHERE FLOWERS AND FOOTBALL MEET—ESPN

Witness college football legends kick off the festivities for the 110th Bowl Game® beginning at the Rose Parade. Defying gravity and expectation, and with the help of some TV magic, the football will find its mark within the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium. Tune into the 2024 CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential at 1 p.m. PST on ESPN.

For millions of viewers around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic tradition at the beginning of the new year. Join us on Monday, January 1, 2024, to experience the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and Rose Parade® presented by Honda

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America’s New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association’s 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 135th Rose Parade, themed “Celebrating a World of Music” on Monday, January 1, 2024, followed by the CFP Semifinal at the 110th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit www.tournamentofroses.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and YouTube.

