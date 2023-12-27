Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches 'BTC Ecosystem Carnival' on Cryptopedia, Giving Users the Opportunity to Claim BTC NFT and BRC-20 Token Rewards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 27, 2023.

OKX Wallet Launches 'BTC Ecosystem Carnival' on Cryptopedia, Giving Users the Opportunity to Claim BTC NFT and BRC-20 Token Rewards



OKX today announced the launch of 'BTC Ecosystem Carnival' on Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn crypto education platform that enables users to explore and learn about various DApps on different blockchains while earning rewards.

BTC Ecosystem Carnival gives users who expand their knowledge of BTC protocols - and have at least 10 USDT worth of assets in their wallets - the opportunity to claim a range of BTC-related rewards, such as BRC-20 tokens and NFTs.

To participate in BTC Ecosystem Carnival, users will need to download the OKX app or ensure that their app version is not lower than 6.27.0. By accessing the Discover page within the app and selecting Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn, users can dive into BTC Ecosystem Carnival. From there, they can choose the DApp they wish to interact with and complete quests. After completing a quest, users can tap "Verify" to finalize their participation.



OKX debuted its Cryptopedia platform on May 13, 2023, with the aim of making it easier for users to identify potential Web3 projects and DApps, while also lowering the barrier to entry for Web3.

Further details on BTC Ecosystem Carnival can be found here.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

