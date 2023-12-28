Birdfy at CES 2024: Showcasing Advancements in Smart Bird Watching

CES 2024 Birdfy Birdfy Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy is thrilled to announce its debut at CES 2024, the world's most influential tech event, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, USA, from January 9th to 12th. As a frontrunner in the smart bird feeder market, Birdfy is poised to showcase its existing product lines and reveal its latest innovations at CES 2024. With the slogan 'Birds in sight, joy in mind,' Birdfy aims to provide innovative solutions for a more convenient, enjoyable, and accessible birdwatching experience, demonstrating these advances to a global audience.

Global Tech Showcase

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 will feature over 3,200 exhibitors from 170+ countries to showcase global innovation in consumer electronics. CES serves not only a place where enterprises bring surprises to visitors, but also a venue where business deals are struck and new partnerships are formed. With its inaugural appearance at CES, Birdfy aims to bring joy and happiness to users and enthusiasts who find delight in the experience of smart birding.

Birdfy As The Frontrunner in Bird Feeding Industry

As a sub-brand of Netvue Technologies, Birdfy embodies the mission of creating meaningful "connections" between people and nature. Launching the world's first bird feeder camera - "Birdfy Feeder", Birdfy has been recognized as a pioneer in the bird feeder camera industry, with the ambition to shape the future of this beloved hobby. Birdfy products are ingeniously crafted to automatically capture visiting birds, notify users, and identify the species – all through a mobile device. This provides a portable birding experience that enhances traditional birdwatching.

Since the introduction of the Birdfy Feeder, the brand has experienced rapid growth, amassing over 200,000 users and capturing more than 90 pictures daily per device. Committed to continuous innovation, Birdfy has expanded its range to include smart birdhouses, bird poles, hummingbird feeders, and more, each designed to deepen the connection with nature.

As a game-changer in the traditional birding industry, Birdfy's debut at CES perfectly resonates with the event's core values. CES is an ideal platform that brings together industry players to showcase innovations that optimize people's lifestyles and forecast future trends. Birdfy welcome tech enthusiasts, bird lovers, and anyone with a passion for innovative hobbies to experience and enjoy our offerings, with a goal to elevate birdwatching to new heights on this ideal platform.

Birdfy Special Unveiling at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Birdfy will create a cozy and home-like space for visitors to experience smart birding in a beautiful backyard. Birdfy is set to showcase a blend of well-loved product lines alongside latest innovations, unveiling them for the first time to the public. This event represents a prime opportunity for technology enthusiasts, bird lovers, and those in search of unique gift ideas.

Visitors to Birdfy's booth will be treated to a variety of gifts, including tote bags, stickers and more surprises to explore. This array of offerings highlights Birdfy's commitment to engaging with the audience and sharing the joy of smart birding.

For those interested in the innovative world of Birdfy and the intersection of technology with backyard birding, a visit to the Birdfy booth at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, booth number 53352, is highly recommended. The Birdfy team will be available on-site from 9 AM to 6 PM, ready to welcome visitors and delve deeper into the unique experiences offered by Birdfy. For any inquiries or additional information, visitors are encouraged to contact the Birdfy team at press@birdfy.com.