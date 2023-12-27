DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the dynamic city of Dubai, history has been made. The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) has reached a groundbreaking agreement, an unprecedented call for transitioning away from fossil fuels, a decision that will steer the world towards a more sustainable future.

The UAE consensus

Decisive moments and monumental commitments

COP28 stands as a decisive moment in history. With gracious negotiations, monumental commitments have been made: an unprecedented shift from fossil fuels, steering towards Net Zero by 2050, a call to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2030, and a leap forward in nationally determined contributions. Sultan Al Jaber, as President of COP28, has emerged as a mastermind behind this historic achievement, a conductor of the symphony of change.

As the architect of this historic transition, the COP Presidency has not only reshaped the narrative but has also etched its name in the annals of climate diplomacy. Its foresight, dedication, and ability to bridge divides stand as a testament to leadership that exceeds expectations. Despite initial skepticism about the leadership qualities of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the actions taken during the conference have led to a historic breakthrough in climate policy.

As we close this chapter, COP28 signs a covenant with Brazil, the host of COP30, to deepen collaboration and elevate climate ambitions. It is a clear commitment: ensuring the promises resonate through COP29 and COP30. Today, we celebrate a COP destined for immortality, a turning point shaped by the UAE Consensus and the fearless leadership of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the COP Presidency of the United Arab Emirates.

History has been made at COP28 in Dubai. The world has agreed to an unprecedented call for a transition away from fossil fuels. A historic breakthrough at COP28, sending a strong signal that the world will move toward a greener future. It is an enhanced, balanced, but make no mistake, historic package to accelerate climate action. It is the UAE consensus. In the grand tale of time, there emerges a moment that echoes through the ages, a moment of renewal and transformation. Today, we stand witness to such a moment, COP28, a chapter etched in the global fight against climate change. A COP that will be remembered for generations, a force that reshaped the very essence of our worldwide climate endeavors.

Enter the UAE consensus, a powerful pact forged by 198 parties, a compass guiding us toward a bold climate agenda. At the helm stands the UAE, visionary leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the president of COP28. Dr. Al Jaber pledged a different kind of COP, one that united diverse forces from private to public, civil society to youth, in a shared commitment. From day one throughout COP28, the mission was clear: to craft a plan led by science, an inclusive blueprint addressing emissions, adaptation, global finance, and the promise of mitigating loss and damage.

COP28 is a decisive moment. Gracious in the negotiated text, monumental commitments were etched: an unprecedented shift from fossil fuels, steering the world to Net Zero by 2050, a call to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, a leap forward in nationally determined contributions. 'I will stay focused, laser-focused on delivery.' In crafting this historic achievement, the COP presidency emerged as the mastermind, the maestro orchestrating the symphony of change. Sultan Al Jaber guided in this agreement, and what you didn't see was how quickly it happened. COP president, akin to a successful achiever, meticulously prepared for this moment, orchestrating a harmonious collaboration in a feat of diplomatic finesse. He convinced global giants, the USA and China, to sit aside differences and work hand in hand. For the very first time in a COP, fossil fuels have been on the table.

As the architect of this historic fossil fuel transition, the COP presidency has not only reshaped the narrative but has also etched his name into the annals of climate diplomacy. His foresight, dedication, and ability to bridge divides stand as a testament to leadership that transcends expectations. 'The presidency has done a fantastic job preparing this COP. Dr. Sultan has set the bar high.' Leading up to the conference, there was some skepticism regarding Dr. Sultan Al Jaber's leadership. However, as the conference unfolded, the actions taken led to a historic climate breakthrough. 'Today could be the single most impactful day of announcements from any COP in my 30 years at the Environmental Defense Fund.' And most critics acknowledged Dr. Sultan's achievements and integrity. Notably, one of the world's leading nonprofit and independent climate-focused media publishers highlighted that those who were initially critical of Al Jaber before the conference now recognize that their concerns have proven unfounded.

'Together we have surprised the doubters and inspired the optimists, and by working together, we can help sustain our planet.' Also, in this symphony of efforts, the United Arab Emirates and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stand as beacons of leadership. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spared no effort to make COP28 a symbol of global unity and a testament to the UAE's commitment to our planet. As we close this chapter, COP28 signs a covenant with Brazil, the host of COP30, deepening collaboration and elevating climate ambitions. The commitment is clear: to ensure promises made echo through COP29 and COP30.

Today, we celebrate a COP destined for immortality, a pivotal moment shaped by the UAE consensus and the indomitable leadership of the UAE president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the COP presidency and the United Arab Emirates. 'My country is rightly proud of its role in helping you to move this forward. It is not just a chapter in history; it is a promise to future generations that with unwavering resolve, we are architects of transformative change. An epic journey that began at COP28, a COP that sculpted the path to a better tomorrow for all. And together, we will secure the future of this beautiful planet for the many generations to come.'

COP28, held in Dubai, marked a significant milestone in the global effort to address climate change. Here are some of the positive outcomes highlighted from the summit:

Operationalizing the loss and damage fund

One of the most notable achievements of COP28 was the decision to inject money into the Loss and Damage Fund, making it functional. This fund is crucial for supporting vulnerable nations facing the worst impacts of climate change. Although the initial contributions of over US$700 million are seen as insufficient for current needs, the operationalization of this fund is a step forward in providing necessary financial support.

Agreement on fossil fuels transition

Nearly every country agreed to transition away from fossil fuels, the main driver of climate change. This consensus marks a significant commitment towards reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources and promoting cleaner, sustainable alternatives.

Focus on key areas

COP28 outcomes also emphasized the need for progress in various critical areas including fossil fuels & clean energy, adaptation, climate finance, national climate plans (NDCs), carbon markets, food, and cities. This comprehensive approach ensures that all aspects of climate change and its mitigation are being addressed.

Landmark agreement for vulnerable nations

The summit saw a landmark agreement to support nations most vulnerable to climate change. This agreement is crucial for ensuring that countries facing the direst consequences of global warming receive the support and resources needed to cope with its impacts.

Global stock take

COP28 included the first-ever Global Stock Take, calling for a transition away from fossil fuels. This initiative is part of a larger effort to assess and accelerate global climate goals, ensuring that nations are on track to meet their commitments and adapt their strategies as needed.

These outcomes from COP28 represent a collective step forward in the global fight against climate change, emphasizing the need for financial support, strategic planning, and a unified commitment to a sustainable future.

