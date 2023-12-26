SB846 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-12-26
WISCONSIN, December 26 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, for the 2023-24 fiscal year, covering employees in the building trades crafts collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|12/26/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb846