PM urges greater efforts in law building, institutional improvement

VIETNAM, December 26 -

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a meeting in Hà Nội on December 26 to consider seven proposals on drafting laws and ordinances, and two bills.

The proposals covered the Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, the Law on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, the Law on Extradition, the Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue; the Law on Judicial Assistance in Civil Affairs, the Law on Urban Development Management, and the Ordinance on management and protection of Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum.

The two bills put for discussion were the revised Land Law and the revised Law on Credit Institutions.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính said this year, the Government, along with ministries and agencies, has made significant efforts and made significant progress in strengthening institutions, including holding 10 specialised meetings on law building.

He, however, said much work remains to be done in the context of many arising issues while some current regulations fail to meet the emerging requirements. Therefore, the PM required that ministries, sectors and Government members continue to renew their thinking and make more efforts in law building.

Legal documents must continue to be reviewed for timely amendment, so as to enhance policy responsiveness in the new situation, he said, adding that the quality of officials and public servants engaged in legal affairs should be improved.

Attention should be paid to close cooperation between ministries and agencies, as well as public feedback and the recommendations of experts and scientists in the law building process, the PM noted. VNS