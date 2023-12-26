Submit Release
iRhythm Technologies to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time/7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Contact
Stephanie Zhadkevich
(919) 452-5430
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Saige Smith
(262) 289-7065
irhythm@highwirepr.com


