Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,695 in the last 365 days.

Delisting of Securities of SmileDirectClub, Inc.; Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.; Elys Game Technology, Corp.’; Athersys, Inc.; Borqs Technologies, Inc.; ContraFect Corporation; CohBar, Inc.; AgileThought, Inc.; Fat Projects Acquisition Corp.; Evelo…

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of SmileDirectClub, Inc. SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 4, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 16, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Elys Game Technology, Corp. Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s securities were suspended on October 17, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Athersys, Inc. Athersys, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 18, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 27, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ContraFect Corporation. ContraFect Corporation’s securities were suspended on November 9, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of CohBar, Inc. CohBar, Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of AgileThought, Inc. AgileThought, Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 24, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and unit of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on December 1, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 12, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Troika Media Group, Inc. Troika Media Group, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 18, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 18, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Near Intelligence, Inc. Near Intelligence, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Delisting of Securities of SmileDirectClub, Inc.; Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.; Elys Game Technology, Corp.’; Athersys, Inc.; Borqs Technologies, Inc.; ContraFect Corporation; CohBar, Inc.; AgileThought, Inc.; Fat Projects Acquisition Corp.; Evelo…

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more