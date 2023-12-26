Submit Release
News Search

There were 411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,671 in the last 365 days.

January 2. 2024 Lawsuit Deadline: Investors who lost over $200,000 with Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit filed for certain investors in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK).

Investors, who lost more than $200,000 with shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 02, 2024. Those NASDAQ: OTLK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 03, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: OTLK shares against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD, that Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls ("CMC") and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 BLA was re-submitted to the FDA, that as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form, that accordingly, ONS-5010's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

January 2. 2024 Lawsuit Deadline: Investors who lost over $200,000 with Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more