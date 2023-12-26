RetinalGeniX™ Technologies Inc. Contracts With MEDsan, Inc. to Provide Diagnostic Testing Services for Its Institutional Review Board to Conduct a Study to Personalize Medical Evaluations for Patients Receiving Treatment for Wet Macular Degeneration

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX™ Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”), today announced that it has contracted with MEDsan, Inc. (“MEDsan” to provide diagnostic testing services for its Institutional Review Board (IRB) to conduct a study to personalize medical evaluations for patients receiving treatment for wet macular degeneration, which was previously announced on October 30, 2023 (see the link.)



“We are pleased to extend our services into testing for wet macular degeneration, a field that we have been looking at for quite some time. We feel that RetinalGeniX is the right partner to start this venture with,” stated Dr. Jonathan Brenner, Ph.D., CEO of MEDsan, Inc.

Additionally, RetinalGeniX has started planning its pharmaceutical clinical studies for treating dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Alzheimer’s/dementia complex studies as part of its DNA/RNA GPS™ initiative.

RetinalGeniX has also filed two provisional patents related to these studies and formed an institutional review board to launch a 390-patient clinical study intended to validate the relative suitability of anti-VEGF ocular injection treatments for patient candidates with wet AMD.

In concert with its Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™, the Company is developing a high-resolution retinal home and remote monitoring system that is intended to offer 24/7 real-time alerts to both physicians and patients and that does not require dilation of the pupil. The technology is intended to prevent blindness through the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases and also to detect initial physiological changes that could indicate possible future systemic disease including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

Jerry Katzman, MD, Chairman, President and CEO of RetinalGeniX said “MEDsan is a next-generation diagnostic CLIA-approved laboratory services facility equipped with the most technically advanced diagnostic equipment in the pharmaco-genetic space. Dr. Jonathan Brenner, Ph.D., and his team are specialists running diagnostic panels and dovetails RetinalGeniX’s clinical agenda to clinical study requirements. It's a perfect match. We look forward to working with MEDsan on this strategic venture.”

About RetinalGeniX™

RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development company focused on developing technologies for the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases as well as neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

About MEDsan, Inc.

MEDsan, Inc. is a CLIA-approved High Complexity Laboratory focused on Bacteriology, Microbiology, Virology, Molecular Pathology, Immunology, Endocrinology, Immunohematology, Cytogenetics, DNA & Next Generation Sequencing. MEDsan is a member of the sanaGroup. MEDsan is part of a biotech & pharma group with more than 44 years of history and experience in immunobiology and diagnostics. With more than 200 colleagues in all scientific fields, MEDsan has in particular, monocular biologists, immunologists, toxicologists, biochemists, and pharmacologists on its team.

Decades of immunobiological experience, under cGMP conditions, in connection with phytopharmaceuticals, germs, viruses, enzymes, oligonucleotides, bacteria, and heat shock proteins make MEDsan a go-to partner for innovative Healthcare Companies. MEDsan grows and develops, on its premises and in its laboratories, its own plantings, cultivators, syntheses, and own cell lines.

Contact

RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. Jerry Katzman, MD, CEO

jkatzman@retinalgenix.com

+1 (415) 578-9761

www.retinalgenix.com