Party chief hosts Chairman of Japanese Communist Party Presidium

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for visiting Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo.

Party chief Trọng expressed his belief that Shii’s visit, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, will contribute to strengthening traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries’ Parties and people.

Congratulating achievements made by the JCP over the past years, he believed and wished that the JCP’s 29th Congress will be a success, opening up a new development path, elevating the JCP’s position and reputation, and enhancing its increasingly important role in Japanese politics.

He was also pleased with the positive developments of ties between the two Parties over the past years through facilitating exchanges, high-level meetings and information sharing. He spoke highly of the annual theoretical exchange between the two Parties, considering it a standout feature in their cooperative relationship and exchanges.

Shii, for his part, believed that under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee, the Vietnamese people will successfully realise the Resolution set forth at the 13th National Party Congress.

He informed the host about the results of his talks with Politburo member, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai, saying that both sides reached consensus on orientations to cooperation between the two Parties in the coming time.

Shii said his visit to Việt Nam and several Southeast Asian countries aims to discuss peace building in the region and share the JCP's stance on peace and development issues in the region and the world.

Hailing Việt Nam's stature and role in the region, and its recent accomplishments in foreign affairs, he believed that Việt Nam will continue to make even greater contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The guest also provided an update on the JCP’s recent developments, as well as preparations for its 29th Congress scheduled for this January.

Earlier, Shii also held a discussion with Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung, during which they delved into orientations and foreign policies of their Parties, as well as global and regional issues of their concern.

Both sides underscored the significance of the relationship between the two Parties in their foreign policies, and concurred that in the current situation, the two Parties need to exert efforts and actively play a role in promoting peace, cooperation and development in the Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, while contributing to the global efforts for peace, friendship, cooperation and development, including disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation; and advancing international relations based on the respect for international law and the United Nations Charter.

They concluded by agreeing to continue discussions on measures to reinforce ties between the two Parties and coordinate at international forums, and ensure the effective organisation of the 11th theoretical exchange between the two Parties next year. — VNS