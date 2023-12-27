Experience Joe Bonamassa’s Free Inspirational Documentary, Guitar Man

In The Spirit Of The Holidays, Bonamassa Shares Yet Another Gift With His Fans, Bringing Music And Joy To All

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discover the extraordinary story of legendary bluesman Joe Bonamassa in the inspirational documentary GUITAR MAN for free until January 1, 2023, at Joe’s store . Originally released in partnership with Paramount Home Entertainment, the Blues Rock maven has taken back ownership of the master and wanted to share his gratitude with fans by giving his music and film as a gift. The Guitar Man documentary promotion drops on the heels of Joe’s newly released Christmas compilation album ‘Merry Christmas, Baby,’ which received an overwhelmingly positive response.GUITAR MAN showcases Bonamassa’s astounding talent from his childhood as a "wunderkind" discovered and mentored by Blues legend B.B. King. At the age of only 43, Bonamassa has an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Through highs and lows, Joe persevered, taking his musical journey into his own hands to overcome challenges and reach his goals. In 2009, Bonamassa fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall and was joined on stage by Eric Clapton, marking a pivotal moment that elevated his music to the next level.Filled with an abundance of music, live concert footage, and interviews with music industry legends, GUITAR MAN chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the globe, collaborating with top artists from across the world of music, and ascending to the heights of inevitable success.From average Joe by day to guitar hero at night, GUITAR MAN tells the incredible rise of blues-rocker Joe Bonamassa, whose hard work and determination have made him one of today’s top-selling blues artists. With more #1 Blues albums than anyone else in history, Bonamassa pulls back the curtain on his incredible career, allowing us to see his remarkable musical achievements and pioneering style. Featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in music, kick back and enjoy the exhilarating soundtrack of his phenomenal life. For more information about the documentary visit www. theguitarmanmovie.com. #GuitarManMovie2023 found Joe delighting fans with incredible live performances across the globe spanning 88 shows over 180 days and traveling over 65,500 miles. The tour not only showcased Bonamassa's unparalleled guitar skills and soulful vocals but also highlighted songs from his latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, a tribute to his blues roots and two decades of musical mastery. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, marking Bonamassa’s 27th #1. Tickets for Joe’s 2024 tour are on sale now at www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates Spring 2024 U.S. TOURFebruary 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville PalaceFebruary 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli CentreFebruary 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The ArtsFebruary 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National HarborFebruary 25 - Durham, NC - DPACFebruary 27 - Columbia, SC - Township AuditoriumFebruary 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler CenterMarch 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund CenterMarch 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft TheatreMarch 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria TheaterMarch 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic AuditoriumMarch 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger TheatreMarch 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau RivageMarch 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau RivageMarch 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert HallMarch 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace CenterMarch 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City AuditoriumMarch 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips CenterMarch 16 - Clearwater, FL - The SoundMarch 18-22 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, MexicoAPRIL 2024 EU TOURApril 4 – London, UK - The Royal Albert HallApril 5 – London, UK - The Royal Albert HallApril 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal OostendeApril 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess ArenaApril 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des SportApril 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS LiveApril 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress CenterApril 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena LeipzigApril 17 - Katowice, PL - SpodekApril 18 - Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz ArenaApril 19 - Vienna, AT - StadthalleABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 13x Blues Music Award Nominee (4 wins), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records. He has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include ‘Crown’ by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 91k students to date while raising over 2 million in donations.