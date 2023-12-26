Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 200.9 Bn by 2032

The global cardiovascular drugs market size is expected to reach around USD 200.9 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 138.33 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2032.

Ottawa, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiovascular drugs market size accounted for USD 144.11 billion in 2023, and grew to USD 149.99 billion in 2024, According to Precedence Research.



The U.S. cardiovascular drugs size was valued at USD 26.74 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 34.36 billion by 2032. The Cardiovascular Drugs market is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, rising product approvals, increasing investments, and rising research and development.

Cardiovascular drugs are medications that are used to treat conditions related to the cardiovascular system, which includes the heart and blood vessels. These drugs are prescribed to manage various cardiovascular disorders, such as hypertension, heart failure, angina, arrhythmias and other related conditions. Cardiovascular drugs aim to regulate the functioning of the heart and blood vessels to maintain or restore normal cardiovascular function. The growing partnership between manufacturers and research institutions to develop novel treatments is expected to offer a potential opportunity for the cardiovascular drugs market over the projected period.

For instance, in November 2023, Algorae Pharmaceuticals, which aims to provide a variety of innovative therapies for diseases with unmet medical requirements, became a part of yet another well-known partnership. The business has signed a research arrangement with Monash University after recently forming alliances with the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) to assist in the investigation of some of its top development prospects. A wide spectrum of pre-clinical research will be conducted by Algorae and Monash to investigate the company's cannabinoid-based combination medication AI-168 in different cardiovascular models.

In November 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb committed to investing a minimum of $100 million to develop a collaboration focused on developing RNA-based therapeutics for cardiovascular ailments.

In September 2023, River BioMedics, a client of Sygnature Discovery, received an additional USD 2.20 million in initial capital to carry out its research on life-saving cardiovascular drugs.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the prevalence of hypertension and high measured blood pressure in Australia are: In 2022, more than one in ten individuals (11.6%, or 3.0 million) reported having hypertension. Men and women had higher rates of hypertension (11.7 and 11.6%, respectively). Among people with high measured blood pressure, three out of four (74.5%) did not claim to have hypertension. The prevalence of hypertension rose with age, nearly doubling (from 4.7% to 12.4%) between the ages of 35–44 and 45–54. As persons aged, the prevalence increased, with almost half (45.2%) of those over 75 reported having hypertension.

According to the data published by the British Heart Foundation in 2023, approximately 7.6 million individuals in the UK suffer from heart and circulatory disorders; however, as the population ages and grows, as well as heart and circulatory events become more commonplace, these numbers may increase even more. In the UK, almost 4 million men and 3.6 million women suffer from heart and circulation conditions.

Key Insights:

The anticoagulant drug segment is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period.

The hypertension segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The oral segment is expected to capture a majority of the market share over the forecast period.

The retail pharmacies segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the analysis period.

Growth Factors of Cardiovascular Drugs Market:

The huge number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases has helped the market to record a considerable growth during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of cardiac arrest and cardiac arrhythmias has boosted the demand for cardiovascular drugs in the society.

The sedentary lifestyle practices have increased the prevalence of obesity among the people which directly hampers the heart health of the individual. Thus, the demand for cardiovascular drugs keeps increasing with the growing number of cardiovascular disorders.

The faulty food habits of the people as a result of rapid modernization have also proved to be a major factor for the number of patients suffering with cardiovascular blockages and irregularities.

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2023 USD 144.11 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 200.9 Billion Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR of 3.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered Drug Type, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Revenue, by Region ($ Billion)

Region 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 North America 30.33 31.42 32.51 33.63 34.75 35.97 37.21 Europe 32.25 33.75 35.3 36.91 38.55 40.12 41.71 APAC 36.5 38.49 40.55 42.7 44.93 47.03 49.24 LAMEA 12.08 12.65 13.23 13.82 14.42 15.22 15.95

The North America cardiovascular drugs market size was valued at USD 35.97 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach around USD 48.69 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3% between 2023 and 2032.

The Europe cardiovascular drugs market size was valued at USD 40.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach around USD 57.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6 % between 2023 and 2032.

The APAC cardiovascular drugs market size was valued at USD 47.03 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach around USD 71.80 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3 % between 2023 and 2032.

The regional growth of the cardiovascular drugs market is growing due to the growing ageing population along with the rising incidence of heart failure. According to the study by the American College of Cardiology report which was published in August 2022, the United States is expected to have a substantially higher incidence of cardiovascular disease and risk factors by 2060. Vascular patterns are on the rise, which might put more strain on the American healthcare system and emphasize the importance of providing equal access to treatments and information for prevention today to avoid problems down the road. The researchers used the data to assess predicted cardiovascular risk factors and conditions in age (18–44 years; 45–64 years; 67–79 years; >80 years), sex (male and female), and race/ethnicity (Asian, Black, Hispanic, White, and other). The following cardiovascular risk factors and conditions were anticipated to occur at different rates: diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, obesity, ischemic heart disease, heart failure, heart attack, and stroke. Between 2025 and 2060, there will be increases in all four CV risk factors among the general U.S. population.

Diabetes is predicted to develop at the highest percentage rate, rising to 55 million people from 39.3%. Dyslipidemia, hypertension, and obesity will increase at the lowest rates, reaching 126 million, 25.1%, and 126 million, respectively. After ischemic heart disease (30.7% to 29M) and heart attack (16.9% to 16M), the researchers discovered that the two cardiovascular diseases with the largest predicted increases in rates were stroke (33.8% to 15M) and heart failure (33.4% to 13M). Furthermore, the growing number of drug approvals in the region also propelled the market growth during the analysis period.

Report Highlights:

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Drug Type ($ Billion)

Drug Type 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Antihypertensive 32.4 33.86 35.37 36.92 38.51 40.12 41.75 Anticoagulants 49.27 51.71 54.22 56.84 59.51 62.25 65.04 Antihyperlipidemic 17.49 18.24 19.02 19.81 20.62 21.44 22.27 Antiplatelate Drugs 6.84 7.12 7.4 7.7 8 8.3 8.6 Others 5.17 5.38 5.58 5.8 6.01 6.22 6.44

The anticoagulant drug segment is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. Anticoagulants are a class of cardiovascular drugs that are used to prevent the formation of blood clots. Blood clots can lead to serious conditions such as stroke, heart attack, and pulmonary embolism. Anticoagulants work by interfering with the blood clotting process, thereby reducing the risk of abnormal clot formation. The growing research program for anticoagulants drives the market growth during the anticipated timeframe.

Disease Indication Insights

The hypertension segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment expansion is attributed to the growing prevalence of hypertension across the globe. According to the recent data published by the World Health Organization in 2023:

An estimated 1.28 billion persons globally between the ages of 30 and 79 suffer from hypertension, with the majority (two-thirds) residing in low- and middle-income nations.

An estimated 46% of adult hypertensive individuals are not aware that they have the disease.

Only 42% of adult patients with hypertension receive a diagnosis and course of treatment.

About one in five persons (21%) who have hypertension can control it.

One of the main global causes of early death is hypertension.

Reducing the prevalence of hypertension by 33 percent between 2010 and 2030 is one of the worldwide goals for non-communicable conditions.

Thus, the aforementioned statistics are expected to propel the market growth.

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Route of Administration ($ Billion)

Route of Administration 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Oral 62.06 64.74 67.48 70.31 73.17 76.08 79.02 Injection 34.86 36.62 38.44 40.34 42.28 44.27 46.3 Transdermal Patches 8.94 9.34 9.76 10.19 10.62 11.07 11.52 Others 5.31 5.61 5.92 6.24 6.57 6.92 7.27

The oral segment is expected to capture a majority of the market share over the forecast period. There is a variety of oral drugs available in the market including oral anticoagulants, antihypertensive medications, antiplatelet drugs and others. Oral anticoagulants, particularly direct oral anticoagulants have gained popularity in the market. Direct oral anticoagulants, such as dabigatran, rivaroxaban, and edoxaban, offer advantages over traditional anticoagulants like warfarin due to their oral administration, predictable pharmacokinetics, and reduced need for frequent monitoring. Thereby, driving the market growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

The retail pharmacies segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the analysis period. Retail pharmacies offer convenience for patients to fill their prescriptions close to home. This accessibility is crucial for individuals managing chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, who may need to take medications regularly. Thus, driving the market expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Driver

Growing prevalence of coronary heart disease

The demand for cardiovascular drugs is expected to increase due to the increased frequency of heart attacks, which will help the worldwide industry. As the number of senior citizens increases, so too will the need for cardiovascular medications. A person's capacity to perform regularly can be negatively impacted by comorbid disorders, sleep, cognition, strength, and physical balance, among other aspects. This increases the difficulty of managing illness in elderly persons (65 years of age and older). Maintaining physical and functional abilities in older persons is challenging when it comes to managing comorbid illnesses, heart health, and overall health profile. The most frequent kind of heart illness, coronary heart disease, killed 375,476 individuals in 2021, according to CDC data.

Restraint

Side effects associated with the drugs

The worldwide market is dominated by small molecules such as cholesterol-lowering statins, ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, antiplatelet medicines, nitrates, and calcium channel blockers. Among them, statins are the most often prescribed medications for atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases. Even though statins are an effective treatment, they may have adverse effects. For instance, a statin is a drug used to decrease cholesterol, such as ZOCOR (simvastatin). It is taken as an addition to diets and physical activity, and it decreases LDL cholesterol levels in the blood.

Nonetheless, several studies have shown that the drug may result in muscle diseases such as myopathy and rhabdomyolysis, an uncommon illness that may induce renal failure. Other negative effects associated with ZOCOR include memory loss, liver damage, and the prognosis of diabetes mellitus. As a result of these adverse effects, ZOCOR has been the subject of a medication recall. Thus, over the projection period, the possible adverse effects of cardiovascular therapies would impede market growth.

Opportunity

Growing product approvals

The growing product approval is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for market development during the analysis period. For instance, in August 2023, in China, forxiga (dapagliflozin) was licensed to lower the risk of cardiovascular mortality, heart failure (HF) hospitalization, or urgent HF visits in persons with HF symptoms who are symptomatic. Regardless of the ejection fraction profile, Forxiga is now licensed in China to lower the risk of cardiovascular mortality and hospitalization in adult patients with symptomatic chronic HF. This approval was previously granted for HF patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

The DELIVER Phase III trial's successful outcomes served as the foundation for the clearance granted by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Dapagliflozin was the first HF drug to show a benefit in mortality along the whole range of ejection fraction, according to results from the predetermined pooled analysis of the DELIVER and DAPA-HF Phase III studies.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, the medication manufactured by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the wide treatment of heart failure, which includes adult patients with type 2 diabetes.



Market Key Players:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co.

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Market Key Players

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co.

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Key Market Segments

By Drug Type

Antihypertensive

Anticoagulants

Antihyperlipidemic

Antiplatelet Drugs

Others



By Disease Indication

Hypertension

Coronary Artery Disease

Hyperlipidaemia

Arrhythmia

Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



