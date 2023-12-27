Submit Release
7 New Years Rizz-olutions For Singles in 2024

New DatingAdvice resolutions guide helps singles set goals to be more confident, and charming in the new year.

By setting your sights on these effective "rizz-olutions", you can take your charisma game to the next level and start attracting partners you never thought would give you the time of day.”
— Mackenzie Buck, senior writer for DatingAdvice
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen Z has coined the uber-popular term “rizz” to refer to those who exude “charm” and are the people in the room that know how to grab attention. DatingAdvice has announced a new Rizz-olutions guide to help people develop their own “rizz”, so they can approach the new year on a confident mission to find love and companionship, if not be the talk of the town.


There’s ample reason to start the new dating scene with healthier goals, whether that be looking for ways to get in shape, dress the part, be more positive or setting yourself up for improving your financial situation. A recent survey* from DatingAdvice.com discovered that 42% of single Americans said that financial health is something they prioritize when seeking a potential partner.

“Health is wealth–if you look good, you’ll generally feel good,” said Mackenzie Buck, senior writer for DatingAdvice.com. “By setting your sights on these effective — albeit a little harsh — rizz-olutions, you can take your charisma game to the next level and start attracting partners you never thought would give you the time of day.”

7 New Years Rizz-olutions For Singles

1. Embrace Positive Self-Talk
2. Work On Your Eye Contact
3. Pick Up a New Hobby
4. Learn to Love Rejection
5. Lighten Up
6. Get Vulnerable
7. Go to Therapy


*Methodology: A national online survey of 1,036 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and older, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of DatingAdvice.com in October 2023. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

About DatingAdvice: Featuring daily articles from renowned experts, Q&A sessions and research studies, DatingAdvice.com is the authority on all things dating. The site welcomes more than 2.4 million monthly visitors with more than 3.4 million pageviews a month, making it the leading resource site for online dating and relationships.

Caroline Kamerschen
DatingAdvice
PRforDigitalBrands@bospar.com

