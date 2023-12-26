RYZB News: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of RayzeBio; Is $62.50 a Fair Price?

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of RayzeBio (NASDAQ: RYZB) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

On December 26, 2023, RayzeBio announced that it had entered a deal with Bristol Myers Squibb. Under the terms of this agreement, shareholders will receive $62.50 per share in an all-cash offer.

The investigation concerns whether the RayzeBio board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for RayzeBio shares of common stock.

You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/rayzebio

If you are a shareholder of RayzeBio and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in stakeholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information, visit their website http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101
James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471 jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com


