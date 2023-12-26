50 Trusted Websites for Achieving 2024 New Year’s Resolutions
HostingAdvice launches a best-of-the-internet guide for starting 2024 on the right foot.
It’s important to trust the websites we visit and the advice we collect in the annual search for betterment.”GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are literally thousands of websites that can help people figure out the best way to fulfill their 2024 New Year’s resolutions. But it’s important to trust the websites we visit and the advice we collect in the annual search for betterment. In fact, a recent HostingAdvice survey* found that 32% of respondents said they have been hacked after visiting sketchy websites, and of those, more than half (51%) had their information phished.
To help people search for their resolutions with confidence, HostingAdvice has created a guide to the “50 Most Trusted Web Sites for 2024 New Year’s Resolutions”. Whether the measure to kick off the New Year on a good note is self-improvement of the body, mind, soul, or finances, goal-minded internet users can find trusted, trouble-free advice from these websites and apps.
Websites for Fitness Resolutions
• Peloton
• Nike Training Club
• Sweat
• Runner’s World Couch to 5K
• Glo Yoga
Websites for Financial Resolutions
• Credit Karma
• Debt Payoff Planner and Tracker
• Vanguard Retirement Nest Egg Calculator
• CardRates
• BadCredit
Websites for Diet Resolutions
• Noom
• Weight Watchers
• MyFitnessPal
• CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program
• Lose It!
• Eating Well
Websites for Mental Health Resolutions
• BetterHelp
• Calm
• Headspace
• BetterSleep
Websites for Social Media Resolutions
• FocusMe
• AppBlock
• Freedom
Websites for Language Learning Resolutions
• Rosetta Stone
• Babbel
• Duolingo
Websites for Relationship Resolutions
• DatingAdvice
• Bumble
• Paired
Websites for Career Resolutions
• Indeed
• CareerOneStop
Websites for Side Hustle Resolutions
• Etsy
• Fiverr
• Rover
• Care
Websites for Organizational Resolutions
• The Home Edit
• Get Organized Now
• Martha Stewart: Complete Home Cleaning Schedule
Websites for Skill-Building Resolutions
• Coursera
• MasterClass
• FutureLearn
• Skill Growth Pro
• Skillshare
Websites for Smoking Cessation Resolutions
• American Lung Association
• Smokefree
• American Heart Association
Websites for Volunteering Resolutions
• VolunteerMatch Virtual Volunteering
• DoSomething
• Color A Smile
*Methodology: A national online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and over, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of HostingAdvice in June 2023. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
