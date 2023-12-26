Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $25.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the implantable infusion pumps market size is predicted to reach $25.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the implantable infusion pumps market is due to the increase in the aging population. North America region is expected to hold the largest implantable infusion pumps market share. Major players in the implantable infusion pumps market include Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corp, LivaNova PLC, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG,.

Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Segments

•By Type: Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps, Enteral Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Other Types

•By Applications: Oncology, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Diabetes, Other Applications

•By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics

•By Geography: The global implantable infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Implantable infusion pumps are drug delivery systems implanted in the patients’ body that pump the medication into the blood stream in a controlled manner.

The implantable infusion pumps market is segmented by type into patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, enteral pumps, insulin pumps, elastomeric pumps, syringe pumps, and others. The insulin pump is a small device that is put beneath the skin during the operation to deliver insulin in diabetic patients. The various applications of implantable infusion pumps are oncology, pediatrics/neonatology, gastroenterology, hematology, diabetes, and others that are used by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

