Event: Ten Conflicts to Watch in 2024

In this event, Crisis Group's President and CEO, Dr Comfort Ero, will discuss the most pressing wars and crises in 2024.

Key questions to consider include:

What are the critical implications and stakes involved in the ongoing conflict in Gaza?

What geopolitical shifts does a prolonged war in Eastern Europe bring about? As the conflict persists, how has the state of support for Ukraine evolved?

Which crises are receiving insufficient attention on the global stage?

How do rising tensions among major powers impact multilateral efforts to resolve these conflicts, impede progress on global challenges and impact institutions working on crisis prevention?

The discussion will be held in English and livestreamed via Zoom.