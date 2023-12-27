Influenza Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The influenza diagnostic market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the influenza diagnostic market size is predicted to reach $3.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the influenza diagnostic market is due to the major factor driving the market. North America region is expected to hold the largest influenza diagnostic market share. Major players in the influenza diagnostic market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company.

Influenza Diagnostic Market Segments

• By Traditional diagnostic tests: Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT), Viral Culture, DFA, Serological assays, Other Traditional diagnostic tests
• By Molecular diagnostic tests: Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT), Loop Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests, Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests
• By End User: Hospitals And Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Reference Laboratories, Academic/Research Institutes, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global influenza diagnostic market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Influenza diagnostic is the test used to diagnose influenza including viral culture, serology, rapid antigen testing, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), immunofluorescence assays, and rapid molecular assays. Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious illness caused by the influenza virus. Three varieties of this virus affect people: type A, type B, and type C. Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue, and headache. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments conducting diagnostics tests for influenza virus detection.

The main traditional diagnostic test types of influenza diagnostics are rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT), viral culture, DFA, serological assays and others. Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are immunoassays that can detect the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and provide a qualitative result (positive vs. negative). The various molecular diagnostic tests include Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT), loop mediated isothermal based amplification assays, transcription mediated isothermal based amplification assays, transcription mediated isothermal based amplification assays, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests and are used by hospitals and clinical laboratories, diagnostic reference laboratories, academic/research institutes, other end users.

1. Executive Summary
2. Influenza Diagnostic Market Characteristics
3. Influenza Diagnostic Market Trends And Strategies
4. Influenza Diagnostic Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Influenza Diagnostic Market Size And Growth
27. Influenza Diagnostic Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Influenza Diagnostic Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company

