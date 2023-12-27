Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The lithium-ion (li-ion) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $85.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the lithium-ion (li-ion) market size is predicted to reach $85.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the lithium-ion (li-ion) market is due to the growing number of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest lithium-ion (li-ion) market share. Major players in the lithium-ion (li-ion) market include A123 Systems Inc., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co.

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Market Segments

•By Type: Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

•By Component: Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminum foil, Copper foil, Other Components

•By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace &Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global lithium-ion (li-ion) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery with high energy density that uses lithium ions as a primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups, and other electronic devices.

The main types of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA). The lithium iron phosphate battery is a type of lithium-ion battery with a cathode made of lithium iron phosphate and an anode made of graphitic carbon with a metallic backing. The various component used are cathode, anode, separators, electrolytes, aluminum foil, copper foil, others and are available in different power capacities such as 0 to 3000 Mah, 3000 to 10000mAH, 10000 to 60000 Mah and above 60000mAH. Consumer electronics, automotive, marine, aerospace and defense, medical, industrial, power, and other industries use the chemistries used in lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

