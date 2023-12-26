Global Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Global Market Report 2023

The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.02 billion in 2023 to $4.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, increased awareness, advancements in drug therapies, healthcare access.The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is due to the increased prevalence of prostate diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market share. Major players in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market include Allergan Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Market Segments

• By Type: Alpha Blocker, 5-alpha Reductase Inhibitor, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitor, Other Types

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The drug benign prostatic hypertrophy refers to benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs that are used to treat enlarged prostate glands by relaxing bladder neck muscles and muscle fibers in the prostate, making urination easier. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy is commonly seen in men older than 50.

The main types of drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy are alpha-blockers, 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors, and others. Alpha-blockers, commonly known as 'blockers' or 'adrenoreceptor antagonists, are a type of pharmaceutical drug that works by blocking adrenergic receptors. The different sectors include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others and are distributed through various channels, such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

