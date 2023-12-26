Global Flow Cytometry Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Flow Cytometry Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flow cytometry market size is predicted to reach the flow cytometry market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.24 billion in 2023 to $6.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to immunophenotyping, cancer research, hematology and blood cell analysis, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development.The flow cytometry market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The growth in the flow cytometry market is due to the increasing number of HIV cases globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest flow cytometry market share. Major players in the flow cytometry market include Beckman Coulter Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Luminex Corporation.

Flow Cytometry Market Segments

• By Type: Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software, Accessories, Services

• By Technology: Cell-Based, Bead-Based

• By Application: Oncology, Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Stem Cell Therapy, Organ Transplantation, Hematology

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Academia And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flow cytometry is a technique in which cells are added to a fluid medium, which is then passed through a pulsating laser beam. The cell then scatters the beam in different directions towards receptors that capture the light and translate it into data displayed on a monitor. Flow cytometry is used to analyze characteristics of a biological cell, such as cell size, cell count, and cell complexity, using laser optics.

The main types of flow cytometry are instruments, reagents and consumables, software, accessories, and services. Flow cytometry services include experimental design, specimen processing, acquisition, and data analysis to support researchers, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical companies in the process of drug development. The various technologies involved are cell-based and bead-based and are used in oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, organ transplantation, and hematology. The different end-users include hospitals and clinics, academia and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Flow Cytometry Market Characteristics

3. Flow Cytometry Market Trends And Strategies

4. Flow Cytometry Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Flow Cytometry Market Size And Growth

……

27. Flow Cytometry Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Flow Cytometry Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

