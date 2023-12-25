NA Chairman lauds people’s procuracy sector's performance in 2023

VIETNAM, December 25 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has lauded the performance of the people’s procuracy sector in 2023, saying it has synchronously deployed many solutions, performed well the proposed tasks, achieved and exceeded many targets and requirements set by the Party, State and National Assembly.

Speaking at a hybrid conference on Monday to launch the people’s procuracy sector’s tasks in 2024, Huệ said the sector has fully implemented the NA’s requirements, especially the targets assigned by the legislature and contents related to the question and answer activity of the Chief Procurator of the Supreme People's Procuracy at sessions of the NA and NA Standing Committee. It has promptly responded to voters' petitions, demonstrating its responsibility which is highly valued by the Party, State and people.

The people's procuracy sector has constantly improved the quality of exercising prosecutorial discretion and supervising judicial activities, and enhanced the litigation skills of procurators, ensuring decisions and approvals of the procuracy are well-founded in accordance with the law.

The sector with closely coordinated with prosecution agencies to speed up investigation progress, and prosecute many major and especially serious cases in line with the requirements of the Central Steering Committee on preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena such as the cases related to Việt Á Company, Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and Vạn Thịnh Phát Group, and the one occurred at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs involving repatriation flights during COVID-19 pandemic period.

According to a report delivered at the meeting, in 2023, the sector closely worked with relevant authorities to fight, detect and initiate legal proceedings against 98,369 criminal cases, an increase of 13.4 per cent compared to 2022. They include 947 cases of corruption and abuse of positions, up 74 per cent year-on-year; 31,270 social order-related crimes, up 14.3 per cent; and 39,034 cases relating to economic, property and environmental infringement, an increase of 13.6 per cent.

To improve the quality of exercising prosecutorial discretion and supervising judicial activities, the NA Chairman asked the Supreme People’s Procuracy to continue to consider preventing and combating corruption, negative phenomena, crimes and wrongful verdicts as the most important political task.

It is necessary to proactively research and propose to the Party and State solutions to strengthen the capacity of the people's procuracy sector, thereby promoting its role and responsibilities, he added.

Attention should be paid to enhancing the quality of the contingent of procurators and heads of people's procuracies at all levels in terms of professional capacity and responsibility, along with promoting digital transformation and information technology application in the operations of the people's procuracies, he noted. — VNS