Laws passed at 6th NA session announced

VIETNAM, December 25 - HÀ NỘI — The President's Office announced on December 25 the seven laws passed during the sixth session of the 15th National Assembly.

These include the Law on Citizen Identity, Revised Law on Telecommunications, Law on Forces participating in the Protection of Security and Order at the Grassroots Level, Law on Water Resources, Law on Management and Protection of National Defense Works and Military Zones, Revised Law on Real Estate Trading, and Revised Law on Housing.

Law on Citizen Identity

Lê Quốc Hùng, Deputy Minister of Public Security, said the Law on Citizen Identity, which was passed at the NA session, has a broader scope than the Law on Citizen Identity Card introduced in 2014.

Under the Law on Citizen Identity, people under the age of 14 can apply for a Citizen Identity Card (CIC) at their discretion whereas it is mandatory for those of 14 or above to have one.

The law provides for the issuance of CICs to people of Vietnamese origin but unidentified nationality. The provision "is a significant revision to the Law on CIC 2014, reflecting a commitment to safeguard those of Vietnamese origin but unidentified nationality living in the country," said Hùng.

The law also has a provision for the redesign of the CICs to provide citizens with a more user-friendly experience and to improve personal privacy. Notably, fingerprints will no longer be printed on the cards but stored in their chips.

Texts on CICs will also be changed in that regard. For example, "Citizen Identity Card" will be shortened to "Identity Card", and "Native Place" to "Place of Birth".

"CICs issued before its effective date, however, will not be invalidated by the law," said Hùng.

The law, which has seven chapters with 46 articles, will come into force on July 1, 2024.

Law on Water Resources

The Law on Water Resources centres around four main topics: water security, the socialisation of the water-supplying sector, the prevention of damages caused by water, and some revised policies.

The law's main objective is to improve Việt Nam's water security level, putting it on par with those of developed countries. To that end, the law regulates that "water supplies, under all circumstances, have to meet the demand of economic and social activities, environment-related activities, and national defence".

The law also sets out favourable policies for water projects to improve water access for people in water-scarce areas, ethnic minority groups, vulnerable groups, people with disabilities, people in poverty, women, and children.

The law, comprised of 10 chapters and 86 articles, will take effect on July 1, 2024.

Revised Law on Real Estate Trading

The Law on Real Estate Trading was passed to enhance the legal framework for the real estate market and legally link it with other markets, including the land rights market and the labour market.

The revised law is broader than its original Law on Real Estate Trading 2014 as it expands the categories of real estate properties eligible for trading, the criteria for real estate traders, and the policies applicable to ready-built houses and future houses.

The revised law, with 83 articles arranged in 10 chapters, will come into force on January 1, 2025.

Revised Law on Housing

The Revised Law on Housing was passed to make houses and apartments more affordable for low-income people and fix the inconsistencies between the Law on Housing and other relevant legal documents.

The revised law has some new provisions regulating the national housing development strategy, provincial housing schemes, and social housing. It consists of 13 chapters and 198 articles and will become effective on January 1, 2025. — VNS