'Bamboo diplomacy' a valuable concept in int'l relations: Indian expert

VIETNAM, December 24 -

NEW DELHI — Việt Nam's 'bamboo diplomacy' is a strategic and valuable concept in international relations, according to former Deputy National Security Advisor of India SD Pradhan.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in New Delhi, the expert said that the 'bamboo diplomacy' characteristic demonstrates the steadiness in policy and flexibility in external relations of Việt Nam based on President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology as well as national interest.

It reflects Việt Nam's great attention to the role of multilateralism in settling global issues, said Pradhan.

He held that over the years, the 'bamboo diplomacy' school has helped Việt Nam reap important achievements in external relations amid the complicated world situation.

The policy has helped enhance Việt Nam's position in the international arena and ensure the country's economic growth, said the expert, noting that Việt Nam has so far established strategic partnerships with countries from different blocs, ensuring the maintenance of independence and protection of national interests.

In terms of economy, Việt Nam has posted fast growth, at 8.02 per cent in 2022, higher than the forecast by the IMF and World Bank. Total import-export revenue of Việt Nam last year grew 9.5 per cent to US$732.5 billion, he said.

The expert underlined that the 'bamboo diplomacy' school should be popularised and added to research topics of academic organisations.

Pradhan also highlighted Việt Nam's contributions to building an environment of peace and prosperity in the world, especially as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-21 tenure and ASEAN Chair in 2020. In the period, Việt Nam chaired more than 30 meetings to discuss security issues in the Middle East, Colombia, the Central African Republic and West Africa, and evaluate operations of peacekeeping missions in Yemen, Cyprus and Libya, the expert said.

Regarding the relationship between India and Việt Nam over the years, Pradhan said that the two countries have shared the same approach. Both have emphasised the significance of maintaining peace and security for economic development, and the role of multilateralism, while sharing friendly relationships with other countries, he added.

The expert held that the two sides should continue coordinating actions at multilateral forums to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In addition, the two countries need to become production/processing centres to promote their role as trade bridges between the East and the West. Besides, Việt Nam and India should strengthen cooperation in developing advanced technology to promote economic growth, while fostering cooperation in the field of defence, he asserted. — VNS