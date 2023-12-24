Submit Release
Senator Loren Legarda's Christmas and New Year Message

PHILIPPINES, December 24 - Press Release
December 23, 2023

I extend my heartfelt wishes for a Yuletide season filled with peace within ourselves and hope for others.

As we turn our calendars to another year, may our lives continue to be illuminated by the radiance of optimism in claiming that a productive year is ahead for all of us.

Let us also hope for enduring peace throughout the world. May warring sides find common ground and build from there to find a lasting resolve that will be beneficial to all.

May the spirit of love of one another resonate throughout the world.

Taos-puso kong ipinaaabot ang aking pagbati sa isang Pasko at Bagong Taon na nag-uumapaw sa kapayapaan sa ating mga sarili at pag-asa sa iba.

Nawa, ang ating mga buhay ay patuloy na paningningin ng optimismo at ang susunod na taon ay maging produktibo sa ating lahat. Hiling ko na manaig ang pangmatagalang kapayapaan sa mundo at ang mga nagdidigmaang mga panig ay makabuo ng pagkakaisang magdadala ng benepisyo sa lahat.

Hangad ko na ang diwa ng pagmamahal ay tumimo sa ating lahat sa buong mundo.

Google Drive links:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xYPsd2_JuhdBz8jAqZy09akJcSgfacT8/view?usp=drive_link

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TrTE7vrIIF2OKabhMKrBMQp44VdtGnZY/view?usp=drive_link

