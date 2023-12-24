Rae Chrysalis Launches New Silk Fan Digital Dance Course Just in Time for Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers

Rae Chrysalis Silk Fan School Rae Chrysalis Introduction to Silk Fan School

Learn the Art of Medicine Through Movement and Get Into the Flow State With a Silk Fan Dance Course to Bring More Play and Festive Cheer into Your Everyday Life

Dance has always been a form of medicine for me, and I wanted to share that with others through this digital course. With the holiday season upon us, it's the perfect time to give the gift of dance” — Rae Chrysalis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rae Chrysalis, founder of Chrysalis Silk Studies, has announced the launch of a new digital dance course just in time for the holiday season. The online silk fan dance course offers a unique and meaningful gift option for those who may have waited until the last minute to do their holiday shopping. This course not only provides a one-of-a-kind present, but also supports improved mental and physical health through the gift of dance as medicine.The new digital dance course, created by Rae Chrysalis, is designed to help people improve their heart health, stability, and overall well-being. As the holiday season can often be a stressful time, this course offers a way to relieve stress and improve mental health through the art of dance. With the use of silk fans, participants will learn graceful and fluid movements that not only strengthen the body, but also calm the mind.According to Rae Chrysalis, "Dance has always been a form of medicine for me, and I wanted to share that with others through this digital course. With the holiday season upon us, it's the perfect time to give the gift of dance to yourself or a loved one. Not only is it a unique and meaningful present, but it also promotes improved mental and physical health through agility, stability and can enhance your cognitive function to learn new movements through choreography."The digital dance course is available for purchase on the Chrysalis Silk Studies website, making it easily accessible for last-minute holiday shoppers. The course includes instructional videos, music, and written materials to guide participants through the silk fan dance movements. With this new offering, Rae Chrysalis hopes to spread the joy and benefits of dance to more people during the holiday season and beyond.According to the Mayo Clinic, dance requires balance, agility and flexibility which contributes to building core strength, and helps to promote good posture and prevent muscle injuries and back pain. This course is suitable for people of all ages and is meant for participants to go at their own pace and foster creativity to make up their own unique dance moves as well as be inspired by what they learn by following along with the course.Many of the students who are members of the Rae Chrysalis Silk Fan School have given similar feedback saying that they feel more in the flow state by incorporating meditative movement into their everyday lives, and how silks in particular help to enhance this feeling of achieving a deep flow state faster than other modalities that they have tried in the past, and this has become an active form of meditation set to dance.If you would like to gift someone the joy of dance for this holiday season, the introductory silk fans dance course has just launched and can be found here at: https://www.chrysalissilkstudies.com/p/intro-to-silk-fans?fbclid=IwAR3VsokttqC5PG7Q72w9mO0gX6eBi27lIPi9f0oQAu0J20L5pje7Fvv_V6s For more information on the new digital dance course and other courses available for purchase, visit the Chrysalis Silk Studies website at Videos of the Rae Chrysalis Silk Studies dance performances can be found at the YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kvFfyoHq48 AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Rae Chrysalis Silk Fan Dance Performance for Solstice