Mirasol Resources Announces Annual Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,713,750 incentive stock options (“Options”) under the Company’s long-term incentive plan. The grants were made to employees, officers, directors, and consultants of the Company.



The Options entitle the holders to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.72 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options granted to employees will vest as follows: 25% on the date of grant, followed by an additional 25% each six months thereafter.

All grants of Options are subject to the Company’s Stock Option Plan which was approved by shareholders at Mirasol’s annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 7, 2023.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President

or

Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989

Email: contact@mirasolresources.com

Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.