Arrest Made in March Double Fatal Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a March 2023 shooting that killed two people in Southeast, D.C.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at approximately 7:44 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the men was pronounced dead. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The adult male decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, of Southeast, DC.

Shortly after, Seventh District officers responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Detectives’ investigation revealed the victim was in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the juvenile male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 15-year-old Abdul Fuller, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Kevin Foster, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 23036349

