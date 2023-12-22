Submit Release
Constellation Software’s Harris Operating Group Acquires MEDHOST, Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU), today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary N. Harris Computer Corporation (“Harris”), a global vertical market software provider, has acquired MEDHOST, Inc. (“MEDHOST”), a leading electronic health record solution provider.

Harris will continue to operate MEDHOST as a stand-alone business headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Harris   

Harris acquires software companies, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown tremendously since its origins in the private, utility, education, government and healthcare sectors. Harris operates more than 200 businesses worldwide, in more than twenty industries.

About Constellation   

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.          

For further information, contact:   

Constellation Software Inc.   
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer   
Tel: (416) 861-9677   
jbaksh@csisoftware.com   
www.csisoftware.com

N. Harris Computer Corporation

Jerry Canada, Group President – Healthcare
Tel: (716) 402-2319
jcanada@harriscomputer.com
www.harriscomputer.com


