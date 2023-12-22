Bombardier Announces Firm Order for 12 Challenger 3500 Jets

Customer places firm order for 12 Challenger 3500 aircraft with deliveries beginning in 2025

The order is valued at US$326.4 million based on 2023 list prices

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that the company has received a firm order for 12 Challenger 3500 aircraft. The transaction for the firm order is valued at US$326.4 million based on list prices. The customer has chosen the super-midsize market leader for its outstanding performance, refined cabin and sustainably minded features.

“Bombardier is proud that the Challenger 3500 jet sparks such confidence as the aircraft of choice for a vast majority of operators around the world, and continues to meet and exceed the expectations of its discerning clientele,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “The Challenger 3500 jet is truly a force to be reckoned with, and this order is a clear demonstration that this platform offers the exceptional experience that clients are seeking.”

The Challenger 3500 jet offers an unmatched in-flight experience to meet and exceed the expectations of the most discerning travelers. The aircraft’s flawless design provides an unparalleled cabin experience and elevates passengers’ comfort with Bombardier’s revolutionary Nuage seats and cutting-edge cabin technology. With an industry-leading dispatch reliability of over 99.8%, as well as outstanding range and runway performance, the Challenger 3500 aircraft offers the ultimate package, with access to the most remote locations while delivering Bombardier’s signature smooth ride from takeoff to landing.

Deliveries are set to begin in the second half of 2025.

