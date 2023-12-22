Industry-Leading Agreement Reached for 26,000 UFCW Grocery Workers Across Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 26,000 unionized retail grocery workers at Loblaws Great Food, Real Canadian Superstores and Zehrs Great Food stores across Ontario have ratified a historic industry-leading collective agreement.



Negotiations for the new agreement began in November between United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 175 & 633 and Local 1006A, and Loblaw Companies.

The ratified agreement secures historic improvements for the unionized workers at 121 stores in Ontario.

“This industry-leading agreement reached in the grocery retail sector is the best in decades,” said UFCW 1006A President Wayne Hanley. “We faced intense and difficult negotiations, but with the strong support and participation of our membership, we achieved an unprecedented level of improvements for our members in the grocery industry.”

“UFCW continues to set the standard for grocery workers across Ontario, with an agreement that includes significant gains for full-time and part-time workers,” said UFCW Local 175 President Shawn Haggerty. “Our union committees were relentless in ensuring the voices and concerns of our members were heard, and this agreement secures good increases right away for our members.”

Full-time workers will receive a $4.60 per hour increase over the term of the agreement. Department managers will receive $4.95 per hour increase over the term of the agreement. Department Heads and full-time will also receive a $1000 lump sum plus retroactive pay from October 1, 2023. Full-time also have job security through the term of the contract, with job assurance language.

Senior part-time, who received a $0.65 per hour increase in October 2023, will receive an additional $3.70 per hour increase over the term, totaling $4.35 per hour, with $1.50 per hour increase within the first seven months. In addition, Locals 175, 633, and 1006A are unique in the industry for negotiating contract language that protects both full-time and part-time members’ wage gains as the minimum wage increases.

Full-time grocery workers will make an estimated $36,000 more during the five-year term of the agreement.

Significant improvements were also achieved to full-time benefits. Part-time also achieved improvements to scheduling availability language and leave of absence protection language. Improvements were made to bereavement leave and protection against customer abuse for all members.

Union members had the opportunity to vote between December 13 - 16, 2023 for Locals 175 & 633, and between December 19 - 22, 2023, for Local 1006A.

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 Union Members across Ontario working including approximately 42,000 retail workers at Loblaw, Metro, and Sobeys banner stores, and more. In addition, UFCW Locals 175 & 633 has thousands of more members working in the industrial, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, packinghouse, and other sectors.

With 42,000 members, UFCW 1006A is one of Ontario’s largest private sector local unions in a variety of sectors across Canada. We are Ontario’s leading grocery union, with members working at Loblaws Great Food and Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Your Independent Grocers, Valu-mart and Organic Garage. We stand up for fairness, equality and justice in the workplace and our communities.

UFCW Canada is the leading union for food and retail workers and represents 250,000 workers across Canada.

