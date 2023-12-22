Submit Release
AB834 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to create 66.1105 (17) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: limitations on the total value of taxable property that may be included in a tax incremental financing district created in the city of Evansville. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

