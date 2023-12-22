WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to amend 92.14 (3) (intro.) and 92.14 (5r); and to create 20.115 (7) (f) and 92.14 (3) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: county conservation staff for climate change resiliency purposes and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Environment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab835
You just read:
AB835 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2023-12-22
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.