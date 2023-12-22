Submit Release
AB846 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2023-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to amend chapter 77 (title), 77.52 (13) and 77.53 (10); and to create 16.9565, 25.40 (1) (L), 66.0442, 77.54 (71), subchapter XIII of chapter 77 [precedes 77.997] and 196.01 (5) (b) 8. of the statutes; Relating to: exemptions from public utility regulation regarding electric vehicle charging stations, installation and operation of electric vehicle charging stations by state agencies or local governmental units, and imposing an excise tax on electric vehicle charging. (FE)

Status: A - Energy and Utilities

Important Actions (newest first)

