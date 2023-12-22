Exclusive interview with Balchug Capital founder David Amaryan published in Armenpress

YEREVAN, Armenia, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exclusive interview with David Amaryan, the founder of the Armenian investment fund Balchug Capital, has been published by the official Armenian news agency Armenpress.



It follows the recent announcement by David Amaryan and his brother Vardan Amaryan about the creation of the Amaryan Charitable Foundation, a new foundation dedicated to education and humanitarian relief in Armenia.

In the interview, David Amaryan explains how the decision to launch the foundation was inspired by a desire to invest in education in Armenia: “Education was the starting point for Vardan and me which gave us the ability to advance our careers both in Armenia and internationally, and ultimately to build our very successful businesses. We want to give other Armenians the opportunities that we had.

“In doing so Vardan and I wanted to use the experience and expertise that we have built up in the financial world internationally in order to make a real contribution to our own country. We recognize the very important work done by the government, local authorities, international organizations and agencies, but we think the private sector can play a critical and complementary role too.

“In fact, if you look at the US or many European countries, charitable organizations created by people in business or finance do many incredibly valuable things for society. We think that is a good model to follow and a good precedent to set. It is already happening in Armenia, but we want to help it develop further.”

The Armenpress interview with David Amaryan also covers his own career journey from growing up in Armenia to working on Wall Street, the foundation of Balchug Capital and his ambitious plans for the investment fund, and David’s vision for the future of Armenia. It can be found at: https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1126450/

The publication of the interview came as Armenpress celebrated the 105th anniversary of their founding. David Amaryan commented, “I would also like to offer my best wishes and congratulations to Armenpress on the 105th anniversary of their founding. They are the oldest news agency in Armenia and play a vital role in our national life."

