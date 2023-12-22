Senate votes to confirm Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh to lead CYBERCOM and NSA/CSS

FORT MEADE, Md., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Senate voted to confirm President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s nomination of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh to the rank of General and to assume the duties as the Commander, U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), Director, National Security Agency (NSA)/Chief, Central Security Service (CSS).

Lt. Gen. Haugh is scheduled to assume his new role following a change-of-command ceremony planned for early 2024.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to lead the incredible workforce of the Command and the Agency as they support the joint force during this decisive decade,” Lt. Gen. Haugh said. “My priorities—people, innovation, and partnerships—will serve as the foundational values to ensure we continue to execute our mission to deliver outcomes against national priorities in foreign intelligence and cybersecurity.”

Lt. Gen. Haugh began his Air Force career in 1991, by earning his commission and as a distinguished graduate of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa. He currently serves as CYBERCOM’s deputy commander, where he directs, synchronizes, and coordinates cyberspace planning and operations to defend and advance national interests in collaboration with domestic and international partners.

In his nearly 32 years of service, Lt. Gen. Haugh brings a wealth of joint service knowledge and experience to the Command and the Agency from assignments including commander, Sixteenth Air Force, Air Forces Cyber and Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, as commander, Cyber National Mission Force, as CYBERCOM’s director of Intelligence, J2, and as the deputy commander of Joint Task Force-Ares.

Lt. Gen. Haugh expressed gratitude toward U.S. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, CYBERCOM, Director, NSA/Chief, CSS, for his commitment to the dual-hat mission and workforce under his charge during times of unparalleled global challenges.

“I believe the nation is defended and the future is secured due to his leadership over the past six years,” Lt. Gen. Haugh said. “His loyalty to the nation, duty to the mission, selfless service, integrity and personal courage are admirable.”

Gen. Nakasone expressed that he is fortunate to pass command to a leader who upholds the highest standards of the service and demonstrates immense dedication to the mission.

“Having worked alongside Lt. Gen. Haugh over the past decade, I can personally attest to his steadfast leadership, integrity first mentality, and unwavering sense of duty,” Gen. Nakasone said.

Gen. Nakasone will retire after 37 years of dedicated service to the nation. As Director, NSA/Chief, CSS, Gen. Nakasone leads the nation’s signals intelligence (SIGINT) enterprise ensuring delivery of timely, accurate intelligence insights to warfighters, policymakers, and allies on topics of critical national security importance. As the National Manager for National Security Systems, Gen. Nakasone supports the protection of these systems, the Defense Industrial Base, and U.S. critical infrastructure from cyber threats as well the development of game-changing technologies to provide intelligence advantage.

During his tenure with the Command and the Agency, Gen. Nakasone supported the establishment of CYBERCOM, fostered strategic concepts for cyber operations, and oversaw tighter integration between CYBERCOM and NSA. Additionally, under his leadership the Command and the Agency built closer ties with federal and industry partners. For example, Gen. Nakasone established several NSA organizations, including the Cybersecurity Directorate, the China Strategy Center, and the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, which now has 750 partners across industry and the Defense Industrial Base. Moreover, Gen. Nakasone spearheaded the development of several successful joint CYBERCOM and NSA teams such as the Russia Small Group, China Outcomes Group and the Election Security Group.

Gen. Nakasone has held command and staff positions across all levels of the U.S. Army and the joint force with assignments in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

“Serving the nation alongside the CYBERCOM and NSA/CSS workforce has been the highlight of my career,” Gen. Nakasone said. “I am proud to have worked every day with the very best leaders and talented workforce.”

National Security Agency 443-634-0721 MediaRelations@nsa.gov