DNREC Announces Closure of Newton Pond for Construction of New Piers

Two New Fishing Piers to be Built Along Shore by Start of Trout Season

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the temporary closure of Newton Pond near Greenwood. The closure is necessary due to a new construction project to begin Dec. 26, with completion anticipated by Feb. 14, 2024 and in time for the start of the downstate pond trout season.

The construction will include the installation of two new 120-foot-long aluminum fishing piers that will be installed parallel to the shoreline to allow for better access for trout and other fishing. Currently, anglers must traverse the steep slopes of the pond to access the water’s edge. The new piers will be a great improvement for shoreline fishing in the pond, especially for the upcoming trout season.

This project will be completed before the 2024 trout season.

More information related to this project is available by contacting the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov ; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

