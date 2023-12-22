MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet in January

The five advisory committees of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in January to discuss various fisheries topics. The meetings will be held in person and livestreamed on YouTube.

Public comment will be accepted during the meetings. Those who wish to speak should attend in-person and sign up on site the day of the meeting.

The meetings are scheduled as below:

Northern Advisory Committee

Jan. 9, 2024

6 p.m. Dare County Administration Building

Commissioners Meeting Room

954 Marshall C. Collins Drive

Manteo Southern Advisory Committee

Jan. 10, 2024

6 p.m. Department of Environmental Quality

Wilmington Regional Office

127 Cardinal Drive

Wilmington Shellfish/Crustacean Advisory Committee

Jan. 11, 2024

6 p.m. Division of Marine Fisheries

Central District Office

5285 Hwy. 70 West

Morehead City Finfish Advisory Committee

Jan. 16, 2024

6 p.m. Division of Marine Fisheries

Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 West

Morehead City Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee

Jan. 17, 2024

6 p.m.

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries

Central District Office

5285 Hwy. 70 West

Morehead City

The Northern, Southern and Finfish committees are scheduled to discuss the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan draft Amendment 2 and vote on their recommended management options for Marine Fisheries Commission consideration.

The Shellfish/Crustacean committee is scheduled to discuss the outcome of the recent scoping period for the Eastern Oyster Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5 and Hard Clam FMP Amendment 3.

The Habitat and Water Quality committee will review and discuss an adaptive management strategy for the protection of critical sea grass habitat through shrimp trawl area closures.

Meeting agendas and YouTube links can be found on the Advisory Committee Meetings webpage.