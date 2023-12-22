Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet in January

The five advisory committees of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in January to discuss various fisheries topics. The meetings will be held in person and livestreamed on YouTube.

Public comment will be accepted during the meetings. Those who wish to speak should attend in-person and sign up on site the day of the meeting.

The meetings are scheduled as below:

Northern Advisory Committee
Jan. 9, 2024
6 p.m.

Dare County Administration Building
Commissioners Meeting Room
954 Marshall C. Collins Drive
Manteo

Southern Advisory Committee 
Jan. 10, 2024
6 p.m.

Department of Environmental Quality
Wilmington Regional Office
127 Cardinal Drive
Wilmington

Shellfish/Crustacean Advisory Committee
Jan. 11, 2024
6 p.m.

Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West
Morehead City

Finfish Advisory Committee
 Jan. 16, 2024
6 p.m.

Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West
Morehead City

 Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee
Jan. 17, 2024
6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West
Morehead City 

The Northern, Southern and Finfish committees are scheduled to discuss the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan draft Amendment 2 and vote on their recommended management options for Marine Fisheries Commission consideration.

The Shellfish/Crustacean committee is scheduled to discuss the outcome of the recent scoping period for the Eastern Oyster Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5 and Hard Clam FMP Amendment 3.

The Habitat and Water Quality committee will review and discuss an adaptive management strategy for the protection of critical sea grass habitat through shrimp trawl area closures.

Meeting agendas and YouTube links can be found on the Advisory Committee Meetings webpage.

