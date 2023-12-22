Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,789 in the last 365 days.

Bit.Store Makes a Leap in Crypto Accessibility with its Launch on Binance Marketplace

Bit.Store Launches on Binance Marketplace

Vilnius, Lithuania, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit.Store, a web3 crypto card issuing infrastructure, is thrilled to announce its latest venture - the launch of Bit.Store on Binance Marketplace. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Bit.Store's mission to simplify cryptocurrency usage for the masses.

A Seamless Integration for Enhanced User Experience

The integration of Bit.Store into Binance Marketplace exemplifies a fusion of convenience and innovation. By joining one of the world's leading cryptocurrency ecosystems, Bit.Store is set to offer a more streamlined, efficient, and user-friendly experience in managing and spending digital assets.

What Bit.Store on Binance Marketplace Offers

  • Easy Access: Users can now effortlessly navigate to Bit.Store’s services within the Binance environment.
  • Enhanced Functionality: The mini-app version of Bit.Store retains all the robust features of its standalone application, including the ability to apply for and manage virtual and physical crypto cards.
  • Simplified Crypto Transactions: Bit.Store’s presence on Binance Marketplace simplifies the process of topping up cards with cryptocurrency and converting it to fiat for everyday use.

A Step Forward in Crypto Accessibility

"The launch of Bit.Store on Binance Marketplace is more than just an expansion of our platform; it's about making cryptocurrency easily accessible to everyone," said CEO of Bit.Store. "This update is a testament to our commitment to user convenience and our vision of bringing crypto to everyday life."

About Bit.Store

Bit.Store is a pioneering platform offering innovative solutions for integrating cryptocurrency into daily financial activities. With its user-friendly virtual and physical crypto cards, Bit.Store is at the forefront of bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and everyday transactions. Bit.Store redefines the ease of crypto asset management — store, spend, and earn with confidence and simplicity.

For More Information:

For more details about Bit.Store and its launch on Binance Marketplace, please visit www.bitstore.com or reach out to contact@bit.store.

Connect with Bit.Store:

Follow us on Twitter, join our community on Telegram, and stay updated with our latest developments on Medium.


Bit.Store 
PR(at)BIT.STORE

Primary Logo

You just read:

Bit.Store Makes a Leap in Crypto Accessibility with its Launch on Binance Marketplace

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more