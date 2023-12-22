Deputy PM calls for building comprehensive, modern and strong diplomatic sector

VIETNAM, December 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang on Friday used three adjectives to describe the Vietnamese diplomatic sector in the new era, which are “comprehensive, modern and strong” during a session of the ongoing 32nd Diplomatic Conference in Hà Nội.

Speaking at the session on building and developing the diplomatic sector, the official said the sector must make a major transformation as the country is gearing towards a new position and power in a complicated, changing world.

To be comprehensive means creating the combined strength of the whole country on foreign affairs, unified from the inside out, from top to bottom, with all agencies and departments joining together, he said.

To be modern means to keep up with trends and adapt to new trends like climate change and artificial intelligence, while to be strong means that diplomats must be capable, brave enough and play a pioneering role in foreign affairs tasks, he said.

Citing Party General Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s assessment at the opening ceremony of the conference as saying that “external affairs are a bright spot in 2023”, Deputy PM Quang said in 2023, the diplomatic sector has accomplished many tasks, including tightening discipline.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on a strategic project to build and develop the sector towards 2030, with a vision to 2045. It is expected to address many of the sector’s problems, including drawbacks in facilities, working conditions and wages.

Regarding staff training, he said in the current digital age, training is not just about sending officials to classes or attending courses, but they can learn from colleagues through flexible training methods such as setting up online groups to share experiences with each other.

At the session, leaders of ministries, sectors, ambassadors, and heads of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies abroad shared experiences from other countries and made suggestions to build and develop the Vietnamese diplomatic sector in terms of headquarters, equipment, payroll, and regimes for diplomatic officers and relatives. —VNS