Azerion and Bidstack resolve all claims and prepare new collaboration for 2024

Amsterdam, 22 December 2023 - Azerion and Bidstack have today announced the full and final settlement of all previous claims outstanding between the parties. The two companies will also sign a new commercial agreement granting Azerion access to Bidstack’s in-game advertising inventory. A total payment of EUR 3 million will be made by Azerion for the settlement and the establishment and activation of the technical and commercial collaboration between the companies, expected to be operational in early 2024.

Sebastiaan Moesman, Azerion says “We are pleased to announce both the settlement of all past disagreements and a new commercial alliance between our companies going forward. After resolving our previous differences, what remains is two companies in the same industry with a complementary offering. We are therefore looking forward to re-establishing our relationship in 2024 and integrating Bidstack’s technology and in-game advertising opportunities into our offering towards our advertisers again.”

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

www.azerion.com

