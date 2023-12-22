Advancing Soundscapes: Insights into the Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Market

The Business Research Company's Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market have experienced robust growth in recent years, with a projected increase from $10.96 billion in 2023 to $11.96 billion in 2024, marking a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The upward trajectory is expected to persist, reaching $16.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Several key factors contribute to this surge in the ultrasound systems market.

Driving Force: Government and Private Funding

The growth of the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is significantly propelled by substantial investments from both government initiatives and private funding in ultrasonic device manufacturing companies. This influx of funds provides capital for research and development, fostering innovation in ultrasound devices. Noteworthy examples include Chinese companies like Sonoscape, Mindray, and SIUI benefiting from government initiatives, while private equity firm KKR invested $35 million in Australia's Signostics Ltd., a notable ultrasound device maker. This funding not only stimulates device innovation but also bolsters the overall market.

Expanding Horizons: Sports-Related Injuries

The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is witnessing a surge due to the increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries. Ultrasound systems devices and equipment play a crucial role in sports medicine by diagnosing, managing, and monitoring such injuries. As sports-related injuries continue to rise, with 3.5 million occurring annually among children and teenagers, the demand for ultrasound devices in sports medicine is expected to grow, driving the market forward.

Revolutionizing Imaging: Impact of 3D/4D Technology

A notable trend shaping the ultrasound systems market is the introduction of 3D/4D ultrasound devices. This advanced technology provides real-time enhanced imaging of internal anatomy and fetuses, enabling real-time volume imaging. The incorporation of 3D/4D technology enhances image visualization, shortens examination time, and reduces strain injuries during surgery. For example, Toshiba's Aplio i900 Ultrasound machine utilizes 3D/4D technology, exemplifying the transformative impact of this trend on the market.

Major Players:

The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market feature major players driving innovation and market dynamics. Key companies include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Canon Medical Systems, Hologic Inc., and many others. These industry leaders contribute significantly to shaping the landscape of ultrasound technology.

Regional Dynamics:

In 2023, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market, followed by North America. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market exhibit diverse types, catering to varied medical requirements. Segmentation includes:

•Type: Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

•End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics

•Product: A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode, M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheUltrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ultrasound systems devices and equipment market size, ultrasound systems devices and equipment market drivers and trends, ultrasound systems devices and equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, ultrasound systems devices and equipment market positioning, and ultrasound systems devices and equipment market growth across geographies.The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

