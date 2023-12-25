Global Retail Market: Navigating Disruptions and Embracing Data Analytics

Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The size of retail market is expected to grow to $37,665.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The global retail market is set to experience growth, albeit with disruptions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war impacting global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite short-term challenges, the retail market is projected to grow from $26,178.76 billion in 2022 to $28,344.51 billion in 2023, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The market size is expected to reach $37,665.83 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 7.4%.

Key Insights:

1. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

• The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global economic recovery, resulting in economic sanctions, commodity price surges, and supply chain disruptions. These factors have led to inflation across goods and services, affecting markets globally. Despite these challenges, the retail market is poised for growth, reaching $37,665.83 billion by 2027.

2. Data Analytics in Retail Management:

• Retailers are adopting robust data analytics strategies to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations, engage customers, and build loyalty. Data analytics has become integral for retail operations, enabling retailers to identify and meet customer needs effectively. This trend is expected to drive the market forward.

Major Companies:

Major players in the retail market include Walmart Inc., Sinopec Limited, Amazon.com Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, CVS Health Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corp, The Kroger Co, McKesson Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and JD.com Inc.

Explore the global industrial automation market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=1919&type=smp

Regional Dynamics:

• Largest Region: Asia-Pacific led the retail market in 2022.

• Second-Largest Region: North America held the second-largest share in the retail market.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Type:

• Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers

• Food And Beverage Stores

• Gasoline Stations

• Miscellaneous Store Retailers

• Cosmetics And Personal Care Stores

• Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores

• Electronics And Appliance Stores

• Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores

• Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

• Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores

• Department Stores And Other General Merchandise Stores

• E-commerce And Other Non-Store Retailers

• Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers

• Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores

• Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores

2. By Ownership:

• Retail Chain

• Independent Retailer

3. By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Department Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Other Distribution Channels

The comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the global retail market, covering key growth drivers, major players, market trends, challenges, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the role of data analytics in retail management. Despite disruptive geopolitical events, the retail market is positioned for growth, driven by technological advancements and strategic data utilization.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Retail Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Retail Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on retail market size, retail market drivers and trends, retail market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The retail market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ecommerce And Other Non Store Retailers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecommerce-other-non-store-retailers-global-market-report

Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-retail-global-market-report

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027