Nov 7 EEDL Webinar: Quantifying the Value of Data Literacy

DATE: November 7, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar What is the value of a data-literate workforce? Experts tout dramatic increases in revenue, profits, and innovation resulting from having an advanced data strategy. But what do the numbers tell us? Are there quantifiable metrics […]

