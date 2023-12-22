Submit Release
Traffic emergency zone hearing: Kuamoo Road in Wailua

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Kuamoʻo Road (Route 580) in the vicinity of the ʻOpaekaʻa Falls Scenic Lookout in Wailua due to instability of the slope beneath the road. This notice is pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statute Section 264-1.5.

A traffic emergency zone designation allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state road. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. over Microsoft Teams. Click here to join or call in to 1 (808) 829-4853 using conference pin 210 008 99#

Traffic emergency zone hearing: Kuamoo Road in Wailua

