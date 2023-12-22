Full closure of Hanalei bridge beginning January 2

Main, News Posted on Dec 21, 2023 in Highways News

HANALEI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a full nightly closure of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Hanalei Plantation Road and Ohiki Road beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, for the Hanalei Bridge Repair project. After the initial week, closures will continue nightly on a Sunday-through-Thursday schedule from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the following day.

The $2.9 million project will replace the timber decking, steel bolts, and corroded steel members of Hanalei Bridge. The steel structure of the bridge will be prepared and repainted. The closures will continue Sunday through Thursday nights through the projected completion of the project in February.

This stage of the project includes decking refurbishment, so first responders will be staged on either side of the bridge as they will not be able to drive across the bridge while the deck is being replaced.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. Future scheduled closures for the Hanalei Bridge Repairs will be on the Kauaʻi roadwork list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

