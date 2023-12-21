VAQ-136 Commanding Officer Relieved

Cmdr. Coulter served as the VAQ-136 commanding officer since January 2023. Cmdr. Paul Ritter was scheduled to assume duties as the commanding officer in April 2024 and will take this assignment effective immediately.

Coulter will be temporarily reassigned to VAQ Wing Pacific.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For questions related to this release, contact Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs at c7f-pao@c7f.navy.mil.