Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,029 in the last 365 days.

VAQ-136 Commanding Officer Relieved

Cmdr. Coulter served as the VAQ-136 commanding officer since January 2023. Cmdr. Paul Ritter was scheduled to assume duties as the commanding officer in April 2024 and will take this assignment effective immediately.

Coulter will be temporarily reassigned to VAQ Wing Pacific.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For questions related to this release, contact Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs at c7f-pao@c7f.navy.mil.

You just read:

VAQ-136 Commanding Officer Relieved

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more