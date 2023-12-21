Submit Release
AB654 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-12-21

WISCONSIN, December 21 - An Act to create 49.45 (9o) of the statutes; Relating to: utilization management controls for prescription drugs to treat mental illness under the Medical Assistance program. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

